Mercury Group Latvia

Latvia, Vidzeme Riga
;
Real estate agency
2003
English, Русский, Latviešu
estatelatvia.com
We are on social networks
Company description

Mercury Group — residential, commercial and investment properties in Latvia.

Services

For more than 19 years we are offering to our clients the following services: 1. Real estate purchase and sale: Complete data base of apartments and houses in Riga center and Jurmala, as well as new projects in any area of Riga; Support in applying for residence permits in Latvia; Relocation services; Individual research based on your request; Assistance in applying for a mortgage loan, etc. 2. Investments and property management: Buy to let. Consultations about rental prices and potential profit; Trustworthy management; Investment into house ownership, land, hotels, etc.; Safety and law support. 3. Long-term and short-term rentals: All kinds of property in Riga and Jurmala for short-term and long-term rent; Comfortable, fully equipped and furnished apartments for your stay; Additional services for our clients including cleaning management, meeting, delivery to the airport, etc.; Anonymity; Personal touch: finding best location and accomodation for our clients. 4. Services we provide for property owners: Property evaluation; Adding a new property to our data-base and web-site; Search of a potential purchaser/tenant; Legal support and consultations. 5. Relocation services: planning, meeting at the airport, city orientation. 6. Finding accomodation — research (we take offers from databases of all Riga realestate).

