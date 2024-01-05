Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia

apartments
55
houses
40
81 property total found
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Floor 1/2
The home project is carefully thought out to make you comfortable in the house and make mode…
€495,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
CHRISTMAS PROMOTION! Give a Christmas gift to yourself and your loved ones! Buy any of t…
€250,000
4 room house with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
For sale: a newly built private house in the center of Mārupe at 1000 euros per square meter…
€325,150
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
For sale is a fully equipped private house in Marupe, on the quiet Čakaiņu street. The ho…
€430,000
2 room house with balcony, with internet, with electricity in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
2 room house with balcony, with internet, with electricity
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
For sale is a house in the village of Jaunmārupe, on Birzes Street 9, in a private sector, i…
€245,000
4 room house in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room house
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the perfect family home in Marupe at an unbeatable price! This semi-detached hous…
€226,000
4 room house in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room house
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
A dream house in the heart of Mārupe with its own fenced territory (500 m2) and space for tw…
€277,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/5
Unique offer! Fully furnished Premium 4-room apartment for sale in the exclusive Lindenholma…
€285,000
3 room apartment in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Design apartment in the new project Sun Circle, Jaunmarupe. Apartment after major renovatio…
€130,000
3 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Are you looking for a spacious apartment in the beloved Zeltrīti neighborhood of Mārupe? Com…
€195,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€275,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€265,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€265,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€265,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€275,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€295,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€270,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€265,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€280,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€270,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€275,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€270,000
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Marupes novads, Latvia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 804 m²
We are selling half of a twin house built in 2008 in Mārupe, at Kurmales street 94-2, with a…
€230,000
3 room house with balcony, with basement, with internet in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with basement, with internet
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 289 m²
For sale is a spacious family home with a large plot of land measuring 1790 square meters in…
€317,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€275,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€280,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€280,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€265,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€270,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€265,000
Properties features in Marupes novads, Latvia

