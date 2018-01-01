  1. Realting.com
Mākoņu iela 1
Real estate agency
2023
English, Русский, Latviešu
Company description

Riga Brokers was established in January 2023. Our portfolio consists of different types of properties. Our intention is to offer investment properties on this web site.

Services

Riga Brokers real estate services

If you want to sell your house, rent an apartment or make any other real estate transaction, contact our real estate agents:   

  • determine the possible market price;
  • arrange a viewing and photography of the property to be sold or rented;
  • explain how to sell the property, where and how the property will be promoted and where property adverts will be published;
  • sign a cooperation agreement for the rental or sale of the property;
  • provide legal support in the preparation of the deeds of transaction; 
  • help with credit institutions, valuers and measurers;
  • arrange visits to notaries.
Our agents in Latvia
Ivars Rubenis
Ivars Rubenis
1 properties
