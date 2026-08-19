Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Kekavas pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia

;
apartments
19
houses
11
30 properties total found
5 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/2
$384,324
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/3
$86,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
$276,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
5 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
A classic aesthetic home with a beautiful spacious courtyard on a long-term rent in Katlakal…
$498,046
Leave a request
8 room house in Lapenieki, Latvia
8 room house
Lapenieki, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
$410,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$305,797
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$245,851
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with sauna, terrace and underground parking with…
$388,854
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House in Plakanciems, Latvia
House
Plakanciems, Latvia
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
The house is located in Kekava volost, just 15 minutes drive from Riga. A quiet, calm and gr…
$587,027
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with a sauna, a terrace and underground parking w…
$387,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
New 3 + room apartment for sale with separate kitchen and underground parking with electrici…
$259,236
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$259,236
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$253,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
6 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 818 m²
Number of floors 3
independent heating, city's ​​water supply, urban sewerage, well-kept area, landscape garden…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$247,795
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale, an energy-efficient 3+ room apartment with a separate kitchen, a terrace and an un…
$255,460
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with a sauna, terrace and underground parking wi…
$340,805
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Lapenieki, Latvia
4 room apartment
Lapenieki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/3
$211,374
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$267,244
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$249,283
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale, an energy-efficient 3- room apartment with a separate kitchen, a terrace and an un…
$245,851
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$263,812
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
8 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 319 m²
Floor 1/3
$372,379
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Dzerumi, Latvia
4 room house
Dzerumi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
$138,515
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
8 room house in Dzerumi, Latvia
8 room house
Dzerumi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$198,432
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale is sunny 4-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with electric char…
$305,797
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$267,701
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$248,939
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House 10 rooms in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 3
$515,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House 12 rooms in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
House 12 rooms
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 1 123 m²
Number of floors 2
One of the most beautiful, exclusive and expensive houses in Jurmala now is for sale.The hou…
$6,30M
Leave a request

Properties features in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go