Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Latvia

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Riga, Latvia
TOP TOP
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 7/7
Spacious and Bright Four-Room Apartment with Rooftop Terrace in Riga's Quiet Center This …
$436,632
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go