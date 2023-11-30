Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Liepaja

Residential properties for sale in Liepaja, Latvia

apartments
7
houses
4
11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Liepaja, Latvia
3 room apartment
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
Short - Choose a cozy apartment, Sell tastefully renovated and landscaped apartment, Apart…
€39,900
Leave a request
9 room house in Liepaja, Latvia
9 room house
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 30
Area 990 m²
Floor 4
Short - Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property, Choose arranged real estate with ad…
€2,18M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Liepaja, Latvia
4 room apartment
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/3
Title - Choose arranged real estate with added value, We offer to buy great apartments, Beau…
€178,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Liepaja, Latvia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/3
The apartment has an area of 118.40 m2, is located on the 3rd floor of a 3-story fully renov…
€235,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
9 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating in Liepaja, Latvia
9 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 062 m²
Floor 3/3
Building for commercial activities Kungu street 9, Liepaja. The building has three floors an…
€522,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Castle with bath house, with castle in Liepaja, Latvia
Castle with bath house, with castle
Liepaja, Latvia
Area 1 600 m²
Latvia.Liepaja Hunting Castle with 20.37 hectares of land Historical castle of the 16th cent…
€1,50M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Liepaja, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/6
€485,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Liepaja, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/6
€300,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Liepaja, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/6
€400,000
Leave a request
7 room house in Liepaja, Latvia
7 room house
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
€260,000
Leave a request
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Liepaja, Latvia
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 450 m²
For sale luxury modern villa in the Jurmala dune area. The beach is only 100m away. White, s…
€4,00M
Leave a request

Properties features in Liepaja, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir