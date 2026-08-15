Penthouses for sale in Latvia

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Penthouses in Latvia

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Riga
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4 properties total found
Penthouse in Jurmala, Latvia
Penthouse
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 200 m²
$319,549
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Riga, Latvia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 6/7
Apartment in Riga city centr, in a prestigious location, in the quiet center, 124, 1 m2 -…
$343,365
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Riga, Latvia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 7/7
An appartment in Riga, a prestigious location, iUnique attic apartment area of 153 m2, locat…
$649,669
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Riga, Latvia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 10/11
We sell a penthouse, 5-room apartment in an elite house in Riga, 86 Krasta Street.Apartment …
$286,486
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