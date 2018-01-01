High quality and low cost. The house is assembled fully in production, which allows you to significantly improve the quality of works and reduce the cost of the product. Comfort. The house is fully ready for operation — it has all communications, it's completely finished, and it includes all the necessary equipment and plumbing. Saving time. You save time on project selection, searching for builders, and the selection of construction materials. You don't have to spend time monitoring the construction process at the site, as there is none. The house is assembled in a workshop and installed on the site in a few days. Mobility and simplicity of installation. The house is transported by truck. By default, it is not a real estate property, which allows you to install it without permits and approvals. The house can be put on one site, and then moved to another. Environmental friendliness. We save natural resources at all stages of production — woodworking does not require a lot of energy compared to the production of bricks or concrete blocks. We save on CO2 emissions by optimizing logistics — we transport the finished module, not its parts, thereby minimizing the amount of equipment. All materials are renewable, that is, if you want, the typical VITHAUS house can be disassembled and used for other projects. The VITHAUS house installation technology is designed to take a very careful approach towards the site — when installing the house, the soil cover is not disturbed. VITHAUS houses are energy efficient — they consume a small amount of energy for heating, and use solar energy for heating thanks to their large glazing area. Possibility of growth. A small VITHAUS house can become a temporary home for the period of construction of a larger house, and then turn into a cozy guest house, or be the main house that can be completed and developed.