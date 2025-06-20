AS "PADVA, PARINOV UN PARTNERI"

Legal, migration, accounting and consulting services.
All kinds of real estate transactions.
Immigration law:
Residence permit in Latvia:
Real estate services:
Legal support for all types of real estate transactions:
Comprehensive legal services:
Financial and legal research of companies (due diligence):
We offer independent business reports on European Union companies and organizations. A business report is the result of processing a variety of specialized databases, searching, collecting and verifying materials, which is submitted in a structured form to the government authorities of the respective country. If necessary, the business report can be supplemented by an analytical opinion of specialists on the degree of risk and reliability of the company.
We conduct financial and legal studies of Latvian companies.
The study includes consideration of:
Accounting services: