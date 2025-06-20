AS "PADVA, PARINOV UN PARTNERI"

Services

Immigration law:

preparation of the necessary documentation for registration of a residence permit in Latvia;

preparation of the necessary contracts and documents, registration of labor relations of board members, council members and other officials for obtaining a work permit;

registration of all necessary documentation in the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Affairs and the State Employment Service.

Residence permit in Latvia:

Advising on Latvian migration legislation;

Advising on the tax legislation of Latvia. Assistance in choosing the best option in the case of commercial use of real estate. Assistance in the organization of accounting services;

Visa and organizational support at the initial stage. Registration of an invitation for the investor and his family members;

Preparation of necessary migration documents. Personal support when submitting documents to the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia in Riga (when obtaining an ID card), organizational support and registration of a medical certificate and health insurance policy;

Preparation of documents for the annual confirmation of the residence permit. Personal support when submitting documents to the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia;

Acting as the Client’s legal representative in the Republic of Latvia – monitoring the implementation of all necessary registration actions, representing the Client’s interests before state and local authorities of the Republic of Latvia, as well as third parties;

Other services and actions in the interests of the client, necessary in each case.

Real estate services:

Advising on the Latvian real estate market;

Organization of search and viewing of residential and commercial real estate from owners and leading developers;

Organization of works on decoration and improvement of the purchased property, observing the highest quality standards;

Services for the management of acquired real estate - supervision of property during the absence of the owner in Latvia, search for a suitable tenant, maintenance (removal and submission of meter readings, organization of minor repairs, etc.), timely payment of bills. Payment of taxes, registration and delivery of the annual declaration.

Legal support for all types of real estate transactions:

Analysis and preparation of legal opinions on the legality of the acquisition of property rights to the property;

Examination of the transaction in terms of territorial planning and encumbrances;

Legal support during the state registration of rights to real estate and transactions with it (purchase and sale, lease, mortgage, etc.);

Re-registration of property rights.

Comprehensive legal services:

Registration and legal services of companies in Latvia;

analysis of documents confirming the economic activity of the company in case the client wishes to open an account for the company already operating;

legal support of financing projects, preparation and analysis of contracts and other documents necessary for the implementation of all types of civil transactions, as well as registration of labor relations;

structuring transactions including in-depth legal and tax research related to the purchase and sale of enterprises and real estate;

trust management of the company account;

legalization of documents and their certification by apostille;

administrative address and secretarial services for a company in Latvia.

Financial and legal research of companies (due diligence):

We offer independent business reports on European Union companies and organizations. A business report is the result of processing a variety of specialized databases, searching, collecting and verifying materials, which is submitted in a structured form to the government authorities of the respective country. If necessary, the business report can be supplemented by an analytical opinion of specialists on the degree of risk and reliability of the company.

We conduct financial and legal studies of Latvian companies.

The study includes consideration of:

organizational and legal documents;

property rights;

debt obligations;

licenses and permits;

treaties;

financial and tax reports.

Accounting services: