Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Kekavas novads
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kekavas novads, Latvia

;
Kekavas pagasts
32
Baldone
3
41 property total found
4 room apartment in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
4 room apartment
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
$277,402
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$259,236
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 room house in Dzerumi, Latvia
3 room house
Dzerumi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
$178,737
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
LDV InvestLDV Invest
6 room house in Dzintari, Latvia
6 room house
Dzintari, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
$358,835
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$248,939
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale, an energy-efficient 3- room apartment with a separate kitchen, a terrace and an un…
$245,851
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$249,283
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
6 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
$217,328
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale is sunny 4-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with electric char…
$305,797
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
7 room house in Baldone, Latvia
7 room house
Baldone, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
$294,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Baldone, Latvia
House
Baldone, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 426 m²
Floor 1/1
$110,342
Leave a request
8 room house in Lapenieki, Latvia
8 room house
Lapenieki, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
$410,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Lapenieki, Latvia
4 room apartment
Lapenieki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/3
$211,374
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with sauna, terrace and underground parking with…
$388,854
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/3
$86,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with a sauna, a terrace and underground parking w…
$387,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Baldones pagasts, Latvia
Cottage
Baldones pagasts, Latvia
We offer a unique property near Baldone, which combines privacy, proximity to nature and mod…
$400,341
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$267,244
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
6 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 818 m²
Number of floors 3
independent heating, city's ​​water supply, urban sewerage, well-kept area, landscape garden…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Kekava, Latvia
4 room house
Kekava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 630 m²
Floor 1/2
Offered for sale estate in Kekava region 30 minutes from the center of Riga.On a spacious we…
$1,94M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$263,812
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$247,795
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
New 3 + room apartment for sale with separate kitchen and underground parking with electrici…
$259,236
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$245,851
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale, an energy-efficient 3+ room apartment with a separate kitchen, a terrace and an un…
$255,460
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$267,701
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
5 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
A classic aesthetic home with a beautiful spacious courtyard on a long-term rent in Katlakal…
$502,190
Leave a request
5 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/2
$384,324
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
$253,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House in Plakanciems, Latvia
House
Plakanciems, Latvia
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
The house is located in Kekava volost, just 15 minutes drive from Riga. A quiet, calm and gr…
$587,027
Leave a request

Property types in Kekavas novads

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kekavas novads, Latvia

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go