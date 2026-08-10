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Residential properties for sale in Ogre, Latvia

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apartments
4
6 properties total found
5 room house in Ogre, Latvia
5 room house
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
$346,876
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
6 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 190 m²
A beautiful and spacious apartment with a historical charm is available in a luxurious Art N…
$508,537
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room house in Ogre, Latvia
4 room house
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
$189,948
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
$507,584
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3 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
$357,209
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3 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
$477,680
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