Residential properties for sale in Ogre, Latvia

House in good condition in Ogre, Latvia
House in good condition
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
A garden house for sale with an agreed project and an active building permit in Ogre. The pr…
€35,000
3 room apartment with gas heating in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment with gas heating
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
€340,000
3 room apartment with gas heating in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment with gas heating
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
  The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined …
€454,667
4 room apartment with gas heating in Ogre, Latvia
4 room apartment with gas heating
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
€483,130
