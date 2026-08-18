Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Limbazu novads
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Limbazu novads, Latvia

;
Vidrizu pagasts
9
Skultes pagasts
3
Ainazi
3
19 properties total found
5 room house in Skulte, Latvia
5 room house
Skulte, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/3
$234,542
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Gravas, Latvia
House
Gravas, Latvia
A unique rural property for sale in the forest – a 9.8 ha plot of land with a clean pond, wh…
$495,635
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ainazu pagasts, Latvia
House
Ainazu pagasts, Latvia
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
$80,884
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
4 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a spacious apartment in a renovated house, part of a new project in Jurmala PineWoo…
$715,637
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Limbazu pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Limbazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 208 m²
For Sale: A Homestead in the Picturesque Limbaži Region – Tranquility, Space, and Comfort Su…
$387,569
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/7
We offer to purchase a chic apartment in the unique project HOFT (House Of the Flying Trees)…
$915,692
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 262 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a chic penthouse with a terrace in a renovated house, part of a new project in Jurm…
$842,605
Leave a request
4 room house in Limbazi, Latvia
4 room house
Limbazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,42M
Leave a request
5 room house in Ainazi, Latvia
5 room house
Ainazi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
$709,165
Leave a request
5 room house in Skulte, Latvia
5 room house
Skulte, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
Well-maintained 2-storey private house in the center of Jurmala and only 100 meters from the…
$945,554
Leave a request
3 room house in Skultes pagasts, Latvia
3 room house
Skultes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/2
$69,918
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Ainazi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ainazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer an apartment on Kr. Valdemara, 73. 149 sq.m., of which living area 131 sq.m. large,…
$273,160
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/7
$438,296
Leave a request
9 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
9 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 371 m²
Floor 5/7
The HOFT project is located on a landscaped territory of 1212 square meters. The project con…
$2,26M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
3 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/7
$293,269
Leave a request
8 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
8 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 298 m²
Floor 7/7
$1,78M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Limbazi, Latvia
2 room apartment
Limbazi, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
$71,442
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Ainazi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Ainazi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex apartment on Kr. Valdemara 71. 5 rooms, 135 sq.m. plus a terrace, gas heating, 2 Fren…
$303,628
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 189 m²
Floor 5/7
$1,14M
Leave a request

Property types in Limbazu novads

apartments
houses

Properties features in Limbazu novads, Latvia

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go