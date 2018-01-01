Silver Fox
Real estate agency
2006
English, Русский, Latviešu
Company description
For more than 15 years, SilverFox has specializaed in commercial property brokerage and solutions in Latvia. Today, we offer commercial and premium residential real estate. Our catalogue includes both publicly listed and exclusive properties.
Why choose us:
- an extensive database of exclusive properties;
- an experienced and respected market player;
- efficient and personalized service;
- workable and non-standard solutions for complex deals;
- full spectrum of services in support of property acquisition.
Services
Our services:
- Personalized selection and independent analysis of the property;
- Organization of property inspection;
- Transaction structuring and support;
- Assistance in searching and filing for financing;
- Market, tax and residence permit related advice;
- Technical, legal and financial audit of the selected property;After-sale support.
