Silver Fox

Latio — a full service real estate company. Full service with any type of property is what distinguishes Latio from other real estate companies in Latvia.

We are among the most experienced real estate companies in Latvia, which can be clearly shown in numbers:

We have more than 150 employees throughout Latvia; 9 Latio offices in various Latvian cities; 20,000 finalized real estate transactions; More than 80 000 real estate appraisals; Database of 5000 diverse real estate offers in Latvia.

Latio is a member of international associations TEGoVA and FIABCI, as well as a member of LĪVA (Latvian Association of Property Appraisers) and LANĪDA (Latvian Real Estate Association).

We have designed and implemented an appropriate management system according to ISO 9001:2008 quality standards.

In addition to these certificates of competence on a regular basis our experts improve their knowledge in various training sessions, participate in conferences and seminars in both Latvia and abroad (China, Russia, UK, etc.).