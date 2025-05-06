Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Marupes pagasts, Latvia

Marupe
47
50 properties total found
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Design apartment in the new project Sun Circle, Jaunmarupe. Apartment after major renovatio…
$136,221
6 room house in Marupe, Latvia
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
$252,367
3 bedroom apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
$334,099
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$282,541
4 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 361 m²
House with swimming pool in the center of Mārupe. Thoughtful layout will not leave you in…
$436,028
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale quality two-storey two-family house section in the center of Marupe. Similar altern…
$281,872
2 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
Two-room apartments with high-quality interiors and a spacious balcony. The complex is loca…
$112,438
3 bedroom apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
4-room attic apartment in the new project "Vecozolu nami" in Marupe Apartment: Fully fin…
$182,339
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious and comfortable 4-room apartment for sale in Mārupe – “Sēļi” village, ideal for a f…
$227,186
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$287,774
1 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
1 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/3
$49,978
Apartment in Marupe, Latvia
Apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/5
"Zelta Rasa". A new project located on the border of Riga and Marupe, at the crossroads of L…
$96,383
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House! Presit contemporary cot…
$195,414
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$277,309
3 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
We offer for sale a section of a row house with a terrace in Marupe! Section of a row ho…
$409,407
2 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/4
$100,947
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$282,541
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
High-quality twin house with fully equipped kitchen, and all the furniture shown in pictures…
$267,907
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$277,309
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$277,309
3 bedroom apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
A wonderful, well-maintained, warm house in the middle of terraced houses.Sunny rooms. Desig…
$280,988
6 room house in Marupe, Latvia
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
$372,969
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$293,006
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$277,309
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
$289,238
4 room house in Marupe, Latvia
4 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
$267,409
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$308,703
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House!Presit contemporary cott…
$212,224
6 room house in Marupe, Latvia
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale very high quality & thoughtfully built house in the best place - Marupe.Land 1800m2…
$457,018
4 room house in Marupe, Latvia
4 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Wonderful offer in Marupe! Private house for sale in Marupe with a total area of 146 sq. m. …
$281,872
