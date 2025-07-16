Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Condo

Condos for sale in Latvia

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Riga, Latvia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/5
With taste and love, with convenience and beauty - bright, fully renovated apartment by the …
$199,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go