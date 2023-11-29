Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

apartments
590
houses
273
848 properties total found
2 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
House in Jurmala with a large green area! Renovated wooden house built in 1928. Brick fo…
€148,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
€49,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
€95,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 73.5 sq.m. Living area - 30.9 sq.m. Layout: 1 l…
€119,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 53.2 sq.m. Living area - 32.7 sq.m. Layout: 1 l…
€84,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 74.4 sq.m. Living area - 37.5 sq.m. Layout: 1 l…
€112,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 41 sq.m. Living area - 32.5 sq.m. Layout: 1 liv…
€84,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
€53,000
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 370 m²
Mansion in Jurmala on the banks of the Lielupe River On the territory of 11 365 m2 there …
€5,90M
Villa 6 room villa in good condition in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 6 room villa in good condition
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/2
Near the mansion there is a well-developed infrastructure (educational and medical instituti…
€6,00M
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Unique layout, the apartment obiedenina from 2 neighboring rooms for comfortable living and …
€149,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
3 room apartment by the sea. Elite complex consisting of three buildings Dune Residence, …
€300,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
5 room apartment by the sea for your family. Elite complex consisting of three buildings …
€380,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Apartment on the beach for your family. Elite complex consisting of three buildings Dune …
€495,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
A modern and stylish family home close to the sea. Imagine a home that combines quality, …
€1,40M
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
Высококачественная отделка дома площадью 520 м2 на участке площадью 2481 м2
€2,70M
Villa 6 room villa with needs repair, with forest view in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 6 room villa with needs repair, with forest view
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 7
Area 700 m²
Floor 3/3
The spacious villa consists of 14 rooms, 7 bathrooms. Around the house there is a well-kept,…
€900,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
A three-storey apartment for sale in Dzintari with a separate entrance, in a new modern resi…
€850,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/4
€450,000
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 3
€854,000
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/2
A house for sale in the center of Jurmala on the sea side. House area 210 m2, land area 715 …
€176,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment overlooking the forest. Description: - The house was completely …
€106,343
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment overlooking the forest. Description: - The house was completely …
€123,395
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment overlooking the forest. Description: - The house was completely …
€106,343
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment overlooking the forest. Description: - The house was completely …
€98,672
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with internet in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Two-level apartment in an interesting project "Muižas nami" Description: - Two-level a…
€316,200
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 2/2
€5,90M
3 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with river view in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with river view
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
On the territory of the house there is a beautiful garden, a spacious courtyard with outdoor…
€280,000
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
In the heart of Jurmala appears a unique project - stylish one-storey houses just a few minu…
€233,850
2 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
In the heart of Jurmala appears a unique project - stylish one-storey houses just a few minu…
€155,273
