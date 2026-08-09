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Residential properties for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

;
apartments
485
houses
362
847 properties total found
1 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/3
Elegant Apartment in the Heart of Jūrmala – Jomas Street 65/67 For sale: a modern and spacio…
$172,789
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2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-room apartment for sale in an elite complex - Sun Terraces! Description: - The project…
$763,393
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 345 m²
Floor 3/3
The highest frontline plot featuring two historic buildings designated as architectural monu…
$856,233
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
New, modern house located in a prestigious location of Jurmala, in Bulduri is being offered …
$632,367
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer for sale apartments in a new exclusive residential project in the dune area in Jurm…
$605,011
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4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
eco house, in a prestigious area of ​​Jurmala, modern and recently built. 200 m to the sea. …
$572,263
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2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern A+ class apartments near the sea! New apartments in the project Villa Astor, moder…
$290,370
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
Exclusive offer: property near Ragakapa Nature Park, a short walk from the Baltic Sea.A luxu…
$2,56M
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1 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
This modern, fully renovated 2-room apartment is located in a well-maintained building in Jū…
$62,242
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House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Great infrastructure, stunningly beautiful nature, near the Lielupe river bank, yachts are p…
$1,51M
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2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Spacious apartment in the Sky Garden complex. For sale is a bright two bedroom apartment …
$216,220
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
We offer an apartment in a renovated building in Dubulti, at 55a Slokas Street.The apartment…
$116,031
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
New 3-room terraced home inside a fenced complex Comfort begins with location. This new p…
$230,780
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
We sell a unique property in a picturesque place - Jurmala, Lielupe, near the Lielupe River.…
$942,691
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2 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
Penthouse with a terrace in the club house "Marseille" in Dzintari. A perfect place to li…
$914,706
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
There are 5 bedrooms in the house, 3 toilets (2 of them are bathrooms), sauna, 2 living room…
$696,184
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Apartment in Bulduri in 10 min. walking distance from the sea! Available for sale and for…
$351,161
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/4
Amazing 2 level apartment in Jurmala, Lielupe for sale! Lielupe is part of Jurmala, 19 km fr…
$1,03M
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8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 600 m²
Floor 3/3
An exclusive family house villa is in a wonderful location, near the Lielupe river. This b…
$1,88M
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3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer to buy exclusive apartments in a new project in Jurmala on Dzinatri Avenue! The hou…
$611,754
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6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
New house (can be divided for two families), 8 rooms, 3 entrances into the house (+garage en…
$568,550
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 2
new building, all city communications, panoramic windows, independent heating, secured area,…
$394,504
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Floor 2/2
Renting this property for a long timeRent this property for summer rentalWe offer a spacious…
$1,40M
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4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, panoramic windows, fully furnis…
$1,57M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 326 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern private house with a large plot in Melluži, JūrmalaWe offer an exclusive private hous…
$1,04M
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5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a house for sale in Bulduri!Land area: 500 m², house area: 177 m².The 1st floor fea…
$288,916
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
modern refurbishment, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, fireplace, sauna, swimming pool, fl…
$754,199
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
new building, plastic windows, all city communications, row house, modern refurbishment, pan…
$446,718
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
Floor 5/8
We offer for sale a spacious apartment in a new project Park House. This is a house in the …
$600,212
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House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
$640,276
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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