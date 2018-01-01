CAPITAL PROPERTY EU
Latvia, Dravnieku street 2-3, Rīga, LV 1021, Latvija
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2007
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Latviešu
Website
Company description
Capital Property EU — your reliable and professional partner in the real estate market.
- More than 3000 current real estate objects in Riga and Jurmala;
- Individual selection of real estate in any fixed budget;
- Confidential and luxury properties;
- Investment property;
- Exclusive representation of new projects in Jurmala.
We provide our customers with the highest quality of services, reliability and an individual approach. Save our contacts we will definitely can help you.
Services
- Real estate deals;
- Real estate management;
- Real estate investment;
- Real estate individual selection;
- Residence permit;
- Object technical expertise.
