Cottages for sale in Latvia

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Cottages in Latvia

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Klives, Latvia
Cottage
Klives, Latvia
$952,404
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Cottage in Baldones pagasts, Latvia
Cottage
Baldones pagasts, Latvia
We offer a unique property near Baldone, which combines privacy, proximity to nature and mod…
$400,341
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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