Warehouses for sale in Latvia

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Commercial
  4. Warehouse

Warehouses in Latvia

;
сommercial properties
299
hotels
16
offices
20
manufacture buildings
9
Show more
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Warehouse 1 048 m² in Liepaja, Latvia
Warehouse 1 048 m²
Liepaja, Latvia
Area 1 048 m²
$464,917
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Warehouse 2 328 m² in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Warehouse 2 328 m²
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Area 2 328 m²
Floor 1
$539,446
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go