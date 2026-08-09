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Residential properties for sale in Siguldas novads, Latvia

;
Sigulda
28
Krimuldas pagasts
8
Incukalna pagasts
3
40 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
$214,770
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
$194,914
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
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3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
$213,188
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
$206,179
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/3
$247,483
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Klavas, Latvia
4 room house
Klavas, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
$184,643
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/3
$213,188
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
8 room house in Sigulda, Latvia
8 room house
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
A wonderful property in an excellent location in Sigulda. Renovated building with a spacious…
$227,737
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3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
$215,428
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
$235,876
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
$161,803
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/3
$215,428
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
$185,008
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
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3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
$235,195
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House 12 rooms in Sigulda, Latvia
House 12 rooms
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 503 m²
Number of floors 2
$748,690
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Krimuldas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Krimuldas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
$46,789
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/3
$245,350
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House 33 rooms in Sigulda, Latvia
House 33 rooms
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 33
Area 2 735 m²
Floor 1/3
A unique opportunity to buy "Krimulda Manor" complex. Krimulda manor house is still function…
$3,50M
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3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/3
$186,181
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/3
$222,238
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Klavas, Latvia
5 room house
Klavas, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
$236,092
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/3
$196,963
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Sigulda, Latvia
House
Sigulda, Latvia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 3/3
The historic center of Krimulda is on the right bank of the Gauja River. The home of the lan…
$3,21M
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3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
$216,761
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/3
$244,995
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
$214,770
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
4 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Floor 7/7
$668,062
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2 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
2 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/7
$149,924
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9 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
9 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
From Riga 20 km is the best, elite settlement “Sunishi”. Closed village on the shore of the …
$567,332
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8 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
8 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully finished, equipped with the latest technology, an exclusive mansion on the lake. The h…
$1,16M
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Property types in Siguldas novads

apartments
houses

Properties features in Siguldas novads, Latvia

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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