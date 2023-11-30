Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Siguldas novads

Residential properties for sale in Siguldas novads, Latvia

Sigulda
8
9 properties total found
6 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sigulda, Latvia
6 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Floor 3/3
The property consists of two buildings - one 3-story family house with historical charm and …
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
9 room house in Sigulda, Latvia
9 room house
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 33
Area 2 735 m²
Floor 1/3
A unique opportunity to buy "Krimulda Manor" complex. Krimulda manor house is still function…
€2,95M
Leave a request
9 room house in Siguldas novads, Latvia
9 room house
Siguldas novads, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
House and house extras - new project, street house, all communications, all the amenities. T…
€225,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment with terrace
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/7
€277,579
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace in Sigulda, Latvia
2 room apartment with terrace
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/7
€142,701
Leave a request
4 room apartment with terrace in Sigulda, Latvia
4 room apartment with terrace
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/7
€197,174
Leave a request
4 room apartment with terrace in Sigulda, Latvia
4 room apartment with terrace
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Floor 7/7
€635,877
Leave a request
9 room apartment with terrace in Sigulda, Latvia
9 room apartment with terrace
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 279 m²
Floor 6/7
€941,678
Leave a request
House with balcony, with terrace, for rent in Sigulda, Latvia
House with balcony, with terrace, for rent
Sigulda, Latvia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 3/3
The historic center of Krimulda is on the right bank of the Gauja River. The home of the lan…
€2,95M
Leave a request

Property types in Siguldas novads

apartments
houses

Properties features in Siguldas novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir