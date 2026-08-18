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Residential properties for sale in Tukuma novads, Latvia

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Lapmezciema pagasts
4
8 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Ragaciems, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Ragaciems, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Cozy family house for sale near the sea in Ragaciems. House size: 330 m². Land plot: 1270 m…
$315,927
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House 10 rooms in Tumes pagasts, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Tumes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 562 m²
Floor 2/1
The elegantly renovated Ķīļi manor house, located in a scenic location between Jaunmoku Cast…
$496,351
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8 room house in Semes pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Semes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/2
New building, closed territory, loggia, bathouse, pool, sauna, isolated rooms, walk-through-…
$1,47M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
5 room house in Ragaciems, Latvia
5 room house
Ragaciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
$829,986
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6 room house in Kesterciems, Latvia
6 room house
Kesterciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
$753,111
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Berzciems, Latvia
House
Berzciems, Latvia
Area 950 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale property located in Berzciems. House and house extras - guest house, all communica…
$576,318
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TekceTekce
6 room house in Bigaunciems, Latvia
6 room house
Bigaunciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale fully furnished three-story house - 232 sq. m. m. Beautiful neighbors, 2 minutes to…
$409,740
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House in Lapmezciems, Latvia
House
Lapmezciems, Latvia
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
"Nordes" / "Lauri", Ragaciems, Engure Municipality, Latvia The property is located directly …
$739,782
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Property types in Tukuma novads

houses

Properties features in Tukuma novads, Latvia

with Garage
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