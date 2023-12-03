Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tukuma novads, Latvia

1 property total found
3 room house in good condition, with forest view in Tukums, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with forest view
Tukums, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
10 m from the lake shore, view from all windows to the lake.On the first floor, a spacious l…
€159,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

