It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open

Latvia has introduced a simplified visa application procedure for remote employees from other countries. The law amendments allow remote foreign specialists to use the same privileges that are provided to foreign citizens who work in the country. Now an outsourced employee will be able to obtain a visa with one year validity and move to Latvia.

What does this mean for remote employees

For example, if a programmer works for a Latvian employer from Slovakia, he can apply for a Latvian visa. Two requirements must be met in order to do this:

The employee is a highly qualified specialist.

The employee resides in an OECD state.

The OECD is represented by 38 of the world’s most developed countries, including Israel, the United Kingdom, Greece, Japan, the United States of America and Canada.

How it used to be

Before the amendments, remote employees had fewer privileges than foreign employees in Latvia. For example, they were unable to get visas through the simplified procedure.

Restrictions

If a foreign worker’s visa expires, they may extend it for 1 year only. Thereafter it will be possible to obtain a similar visa only after 6 months.

The aim of the amendments

A simplified procedure has been introduced in order to attract specialists from other developed countries to Latvia. This is supported by the removal of restrictions for remote employees from countries which are the OECD members (these countries are responsible for 60% of global GDP).