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Residential properties for sale in Ogres novads, Latvia

;
Ogre
6
Ogresgala pagasts
14
Ikskile
3
28 properties total found
House in Rutki, Latvia
House
Rutki, Latvia
$671,655
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 room house in Ogre, Latvia
4 room house
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
$189,948
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Ogre, Latvia
5 room house
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
$346,876
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
6 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
6 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 190 m²
A beautiful and spacious apartment with a historical charm is available in a luxurious Art N…
$508,537
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
9 room house in Taurupe, Latvia
9 room house
Taurupe, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
$113,116
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room house in Ikskile, Latvia
3 room house
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/2
$352,641
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
TekceTekce
4 room apartment in Ikskile, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 7/7
On Ganu street 6 (next to Strelnieku street) on the 7th floor of a facade building with an e…
$210,123
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Apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
investment object in the Old Town
$1,21M
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3 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
$477,680
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6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 492 m²
Number of floors 2
The mansion is located near the city of Riga, in a pine forest, on the island of Dole, with …
$730,178
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3 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
$357,209
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5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique object. Location Valgaciems, 70 km from the resort town of Jurmala. Plot of land 15…
$577,839
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4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale elegant family house in the Scandinavian style. Economical, energy efficient and ea…
$185,696
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8 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
An exclusive and unique real estate on the ancient Liv coast of the Baltic Sea. Detailed des…
$722,823
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5 room house in Turkalne, Latvia
5 room house
Turkalne, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
$334,578
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
$345,653
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6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Large, fully equipped house, which can be purchased for two families, there are all standard…
$262,654
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6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
$346,703
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2 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/3
$299,425
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4 room apartment in Lielvarde, Latvia
4 room apartment
Lielvarde, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/3
$420,246
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3 room apartment in Ikskile, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/6
$367,715
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4 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
$507,584
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5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale exclusive immovable property in Lapmežciems near the Baltic Sea with a fantastic vi…
$682,900
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6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
$236,388
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4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
$382,424
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7 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
$313,083
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5 room house in Keipene, Latvia
5 room house
Keipene, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
$262,654
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1 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
1 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/2
$54,632
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Property types in Ogres novads

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ogres novads, Latvia

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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