Tribus Realty

About the agency

Tribus is a unique company providing services in real estate transactions. We are currently highly active in working with residential properties in Riga, the Riga region, and Liepāja.

We work diligently to objectively assess the real estate market and its trends. As a result, we provide our clients with accurate market evaluations and select the best strategy for buying, selling, or renting properties. Tribus aims to deliver exceptional service to our clients, and we take pride in the quality, security, and professional approach of our services.

Mission

We believe that nothing happens by itself, which is why we are here to find the best buyer for each property and to facilitate the transaction!

Vision

To be the leading company in the real estate industry, providing top-level service to our clients.

Values

Client – Doing more than what is expected of us! We take initiative, work with full dedication, and prioritize the client by considering their desires and needs. We strive relentlessly toward the shared goal.

Quality – To carry out our duties with integrity and professionalism. To continuously improve as a team and individually. To enhance our knowledge and be experts in our field to provide the best service to our clients.

Team – To collaborate as a team, appreciating the time and effort each company member and partner contributes to achieving the common goal. The ability to work together is what leads us to the desired outcome.

Team

Each of our agents specializes in their segment and has a deep understanding of the market situation, activity, and demand, which is why we are experts in what we do.

Partners

Over time, during our development phase, we have gained many reliable partners. We collaborate with all the major agencies, banks, state and municipal institutions, and work with recognized and highly valued industry experts – specialists in real estate financing and appraisal.