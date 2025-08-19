  1. Realting.com
Tribus Realty

Latvia, Riga
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2014
On the platform
2 years 5 months
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Website
www.tribus.lv/
We are on social networks
About the agency

Tribus is a unique company providing services in real estate transactions. We are currently highly active in working with residential properties in Riga, the Riga region, and Liepāja.

We work diligently to objectively assess the real estate market and its trends. As a result, we provide our clients with accurate market evaluations and select the best strategy for buying, selling, or renting properties. Tribus aims to deliver exceptional service to our clients, and we take pride in the quality, security, and professional approach of our services.

Mission
We believe that nothing happens by itself, which is why we are here to find the best buyer for each property and to facilitate the transaction!

Vision
To be the leading company in the real estate industry, providing top-level service to our clients.

Values

  • Client – Doing more than what is expected of us! We take initiative, work with full dedication, and prioritize the client by considering their desires and needs. We strive relentlessly toward the shared goal.
  • Quality – To carry out our duties with integrity and professionalism. To continuously improve as a team and individually. To enhance our knowledge and be experts in our field to provide the best service to our clients.
  • Team – To collaborate as a team, appreciating the time and effort each company member and partner contributes to achieving the common goal. The ability to work together is what leads us to the desired outcome.

Team
Each of our agents specializes in their segment and has a deep understanding of the market situation, activity, and demand, which is why we are experts in what we do.

Partners
Over time, during our development phase, we have gained many reliable partners. We collaborate with all the major agencies, banks, state and municipal institutions, and work with recognized and highly valued industry experts – specialists in real estate financing and appraisal.

Services

Whether it’s selling or buying, renting or leasing real estate, it’s a significant moment that requires a professional approach. Most of our clients work with us long-term, repeatedly, because they have already experienced the quality of our services. Our clients are happy to recommend us to others, which is the key to our success. Client satisfaction with our work is our reputation.

  • Real estate sales
  • Property search
  • Mortgage loans
  • Real estate acquisition
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 21:13
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Riga)
Monday
09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 17:00
Thursday
09:00 - 17:00
Friday
09:00 - 17:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Latvia
Igor Trosin
152 properties
Armands Kalvans
57 properties
Vladislavs Daugerts
1 property
Anzela Bartule
2 properties
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
