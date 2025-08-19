Tribus Realty

Tribus is a unique company providing services in real estate transactions. We are currently highly active in working with residential properties in Riga, the Riga region, and Liepāja.
We work diligently to objectively assess the real estate market and its trends. As a result, we provide our clients with accurate market evaluations and select the best strategy for buying, selling, or renting properties. Tribus aims to deliver exceptional service to our clients, and we take pride in the quality, security, and professional approach of our services.
Mission
We believe that nothing happens by itself, which is why we are here to find the best buyer for each property and to facilitate the transaction!
Vision
To be the leading company in the real estate industry, providing top-level service to our clients.
Values
Team
Each of our agents specializes in their segment and has a deep understanding of the market situation, activity, and demand, which is why we are experts in what we do.
Partners
Over time, during our development phase, we have gained many reliable partners. We collaborate with all the major agencies, banks, state and municipal institutions, and work with recognized and highly valued industry experts – specialists in real estate financing and appraisal.
Services
Whether it’s selling or buying, renting or leasing real estate, it’s a significant moment that requires a professional approach. Most of our clients work with us long-term, repeatedly, because they have already experienced the quality of our services. Our clients are happy to recommend us to others, which is the key to our success. Client satisfaction with our work is our reputation.