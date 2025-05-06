Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
32
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
100
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
96
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
41
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
- Newly built 70 sq.m. floor apartment under construction in the center of Loutraki. Contemp…
$287,770
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
For sale modern newly built apartment of 51 sq m, in an excellent location, just 500 meters …
$130,494
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Newly built Apartment 52 sqm in one of the best areas of Loutraki - Unique chance! - The a…
$118,502
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
- Waterfront apartment! -Ksilokastro Korinthias - In a sm building only for 6 apartments  g…
$99,649
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A unique detached house of 400 sq.m. Just outside Loutraki, in Perachora, available for sale…
$440,202
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$430,602
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
Under construction, newly built apartment of 73 sq m. in a four-story apartment building, in…
$282,056
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
- Newly built 100 sq.m. floor apartment under construction in the center of Loutraki. Contem…
$405,009
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$430,602
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
- Newly built spacious apartment 67 sq.m. in one of the best areas of Loutraki. - The apart…
$172,718
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
- Apartment for sale 53,11 sqm in a 4-storey building renovated in 2024 - With sea and moun…
$284,838
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
- Newly built spacious apartment 67 sq.m. in one of the best areas of Loutraki. - The apart…
$178,515
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
- Apartment for sale 59,96 sqm in a 4-storey building renovated in 2024 - With pool and mou…
$295,793
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$463,010
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
- Apartment for sale 59,98 sqm in a 4-storey building renovated in 2024 - With  pool view …
$290,316
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
70sqm apartment for sale on the ground floor. The apartment is located in a small, family ap…
$205,130
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kokkoni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kokkoni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
- A wonderful 63sqm apartment for sale in Kokkoni, Corinthia - With a mountain view - It c…
$151,945
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
Renovated apartment of 85 sqm for sale in the area of ​​Agios Georgios in Corinth with a dis…
$184,747
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
- Maisonette of 70 sq.m. with ultimate sea and mountain views! - Just 2 km from the beach a…
$118,546
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
- Newly Built Apartment 76 sqm bright with unobstructed mountain and forest views - Under c…
$247,596
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury apartments are available for sale through our agency in a four-story building located…
$619,701
Leave a request
Apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Floor 1/1
Luxurious newly built apartment of 95 sq m with unlimited sea and mountain views just 20 met…
$684,385
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
- Newly built modern apartment, ideally located in the city center - Very bright with two v…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
- Apartment for sale 53,11 sqm in a 4-storey building renovated in 2024 - With sea view - …
$278,265
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
- Under construction, newly built apartment of 47 sqm in the center of Loutraki. Contemporar…
$188,318
