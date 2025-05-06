Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
32
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
100
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
96
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
41
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
KECHRIES, Apartment for Sale 122m2, 180.000€ A beautiful house that combines the tranquil…
$188,613
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A unique detached house of 400 sq.m. Just outside Loutraki, in Perachora, available for sale…
$440,202
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
$316,071
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
$826,506
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
70sqm apartment for sale on the ground floor. The apartment is located in a small, family ap…
$205,130
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Floor 1/1
Luxurious newly built apartment of 95 sq m with unlimited sea and mountain views just 20 met…
$684,385
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Perachora, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
For sale semi-basement apartment 70 sq m in Perachora, Loutraki An excellent property that …
$72,100
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

