Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

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Apartments in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

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Apartment in Portocheli, Greece
Apartment
Portocheli, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The apartment is locate…
$290,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

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