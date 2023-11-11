Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Kranidi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

3 properties total found
1 room apartment with furnishings in Saint Emilian, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The apartment is situ…
€140,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saint Emilian, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The apartment is situ…
€75,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Saint Emilian, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The apartment is situ…
€95,000

Mir