Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Nafplio, Greece

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Apartments in Municipal Unit of Nafplio, Greece

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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nafplio, Greece

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