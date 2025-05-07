Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Assos, Greece

1 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Assos - Lechaio Perigiali Apartment of 55 SQ M. Furnined 2nd Floor Bright in Good Condition,…
$113,411
2 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Assos Lechaio Near Korinth, Apartment of 80 SQ.m. 2nd Floor Airy and Bright in Very Good Con…
$147,434
2 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Kato Assos a village near Korinth, floor apartment of 120 sq.m. 1st floor in very good condi…
$294,868
1 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Assos Lechaio village near Corinth, apartment of 43 sq m. 1st floor in good condition on the…
$101,540
2 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Kato Assos village near Korinth, apartment of 72 sq.m. 2nd floor (no elevator) in excellent …
$198,469
