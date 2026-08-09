Apartments for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Corinth
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Corinth
17
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
6
Assos
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
26 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale of 52 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$192,574
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Assos - Lechaio Perigiali apartment of 55 sq m. furnished 2nd floor bright in good condition…
$116,537
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$442,766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
An excellent corner apartment of 108 sq.m. is for sale, located on an elevated ground floor …
$327,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 100 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
$198,112
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 650 m²
For sale apartment of 650 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Kato Assos village near Korinth, apartment of 72 sq.m. 2nd floor (no elevator) in excellent …
$215,593
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$295,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$466,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Chiliomodi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Chiliomodi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$165,299
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Kato Assos a village near Korinth, floor apartment of 120 sq.m. 1st floor in very good condi…
$302,995
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$236,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
KECHRIES, Apartment for Sale 122m2, 180.000€ A beautiful house that combines the tranquil…
$200,889
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 97 m²
For sale: a second-floor apartment with a total area of 96.70 sq.m. , situated in a residen…
$101,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
$377,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
An excellent 108 sq.m. apartment is for sale on the first floor of a two-story building with…
$397,336
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Beautiful furnished apartment on the beachFor sale is a unique new apartment of 100 m2 on th…
$335,837
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
Are you looking for an apartment that combines comfort, an excellent location, and real valu…
$196,681
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$454,573
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
$233,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale is an exceptional 111 sq.m. elevated ground-floor apartment, located in a two-story…
$373,963
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
$407,344
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment 77 sq m in Lechaio, Corinth In an excellent location, just 260 meters fr…
$162,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 350 m²
New price!!! An apartment is offered for sale in the elite area of the northern capital of …
$542,718
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 115 m²
For sale duplex area of 115 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is loca…
$376,711
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$478,187
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Corinth

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go