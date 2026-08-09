Apartments for sale in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Velos
3
Municipal Unit of Vocha
3
Vrachati
3
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6 properties total found
Apartment in Vrachati, Greece
Apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale of 75 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is located …
$201,799
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nerantza, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Velo near Corinth Nerantza village, apartment of 58 sq m. elevated ground floor, on a plot o…
$96,143
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2 bedroom apartment in Vrachati, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Vrachati a village near Corinth, apartment of 70 sq.m. 2nd floor airy and bright in very goo…
$139,844
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Nerantza, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floo…
$161,757
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Vrachati, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Nerantza, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

with Mountain view
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