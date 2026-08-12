Apartments for sale in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

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3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Egira, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floo…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Egira, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$94,457
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rododafni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rododafni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

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