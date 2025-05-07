Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
KECHRIES, Apartment for Sale 122m2, 180.000€ A beautiful house that combines the tranquil…
$188,613
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 52 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situa…
$174,912
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
Renovated apartment of 85 sqm for sale in the area of ​​Agios Georgios in Corinth with a dis…
$184,747
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situ…
$361,109
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

