Terraced Apartments for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
32
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
100
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
96
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
41
12 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A unique detached house of 400 sq.m. Just outside Loutraki, in Perachora, available for sale…
$440,202
4 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
$316,071
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
- Penthouse with a unique 180 degree view of the Gulf of Corinth - It is a top floor apartm…
$416,427
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
- Beautiful and quality apartment of 52 sqm in the city center -Convenient location, just 1…
$161,868
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
$826,506
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
Renovated apartment of 85 sqm for sale in the area of ​​Agios Georgios in Corinth with a dis…
$184,747
4 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
Fully renovated maisonette of 135 sqm for sale with the highest modern specifications overlo…
$506,563
Apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Floor 1/1
Luxurious newly built apartment of 95 sq m with unlimited sea and mountain views just 20 met…
$684,385
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
- Newly built modern apartment, ideally located in the city center - Very bright with two v…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
- For sale a wonderful apartment of 97 sq.m in Loutraki - The house is located in a quiet a…
$269,086
5 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
For sale is a two-storey building in the center of Loutraki, just 400 meters from the sea, o…
$370,147
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
$801,019
