Apartments for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Iria, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Iria, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF OUR OFFICE. On the beach of Iria and just 100 m from the sea, a 50 sq.…
$111,749
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Properties features in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

with Sea view
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