Apartments for sale in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

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3 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Flat has interior layout. There …
$1,16M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens North: Metamorfosis 98 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bat…
$299,499
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3 bedroom apartment in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens North: Metamorfosis 110 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Ba…
$320,475
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Properties features in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

with Sea view
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