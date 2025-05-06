Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

63 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$376,777
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
KECHRIES, Apartment for Sale 122m2, 180.000€ A beautiful house that combines the tranquil…
$188,613
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
For sale modern newly built apartment of 51 sq m, in an excellent location, just 500 meters …
$130,494
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
$193,093
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Newly built Apartment 52 sqm in one of the best areas of Loutraki - Unique chance! - The a…
$118,502
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
- Waterfront apartment! -Ksilokastro Korinthias - In a sm building only for 6 apartments  g…
$99,649
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A unique detached house of 400 sq.m. Just outside Loutraki, in Perachora, available for sale…
$440,202
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$430,602
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
Under construction, newly built apartment of 73 sq m. in a four-story apartment building, in…
$282,056
4 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
211 sqm apartment in the city center - Large living room - Large hallway - Big kitchen -…
$325,491
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and 6th…
$310,328
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
- Loutraki- Apartment 42 sqm outside the city - With stunning sea and mountain views. - It…
$65,018
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$376,777
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$430,602
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
- Newly built spacious apartment 67 sq.m. in one of the best areas of Loutraki. - The apart…
$172,718
2 bedroom apartment in Skope, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skope, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
$104,374
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 102 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$897,131
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
$219,186
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th …
$310,328
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/5
- Apartment for sale in the center of the city of Loutraki.   - With only 30 square meters,…
$72,535
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
Luxury apartment of 95 sqm with unlimited mountain view - Excellent condition - Single liv…
$263,744
1 room apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. Flat has front layout. A view of the city, t…
$242,148
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
$242,620
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Kalamaki Loutraki, luxury newly built apartment for sale 91sqm, with sea view, 1st floor. D…
$196,717
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
- Spacious 60 sqm apartment in the center of Loutraki - Excellent condition - It has a com…
$130,146
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floo…
$220,051
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
- Penthouse with a unique 180 degree view of the Gulf of Corinth - It is a top floor apartm…
$416,427
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$203,124
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
Exclusively for super demanding buyers! A unique apartment wityh its own rooftop terrace ove…
$699,728
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
- Beautiful and quality apartment of 52 sqm in the city center -Convenient location, just 1…
$161,868
