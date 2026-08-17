Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

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Apartments in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

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3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nerantza, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floo…
$161,757
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nerantza, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Velo near Corinth Nerantza village, apartment of 58 sq m. elevated ground floor, on a plot o…
$96,143
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3 bedroom apartment in Nerantza, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

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