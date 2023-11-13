Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Sikyona
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Laliotis, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€156,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€185,000
7 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Upper Bath, Greece
7 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Upper Bath, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 255 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€315,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Paralia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€360,000

Properties features in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir