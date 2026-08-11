Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

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Apartments in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

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6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Kato Assos a village near Korinth, floor apartment of 120 sq.m. 1st floor in very good condi…
$302,995
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 100 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
$198,112
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment 77 sq m in Lechaio, Corinth In an excellent location, just 260 meters fr…
$162,217
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Assos - Lechaio Perigiali apartment of 55 sq m. furnished 2nd floor bright in good condition…
$116,537
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2 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Kato Assos village near Korinth, apartment of 72 sq.m. 2nd floor (no elevator) in excellent …
$215,593
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Property types in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio

2 BHK

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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