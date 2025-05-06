Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
32
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
100
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
96
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
41
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A unique detached house of 400 sq.m. Just outside Loutraki, in Perachora, available for sale…
$440,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
Fully renovated maisonette of 135 sqm for sale with the highest modern specifications overlo…
$506,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go