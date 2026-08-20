Apartments for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

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6 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
For sale apartment of 136 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Korinthia: Korinthia - Kentro 50 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
$89,733
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floo…
$175,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Korinthia: Korinthia - Kentro 180 Sq.m., 5 Bedro…
$419,532
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Apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Area 50 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 50 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida.…
$80,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest

Properties features in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

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