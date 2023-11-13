Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

14 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Modern residences on one of the beaches of Xylokastro. 3 levels Simple. Well laid out. Brigh…
€255,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Arrogant, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Arrogant, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 83 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment…
€110,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Figs, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale an apartment of 58 sq.m. in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is…
€146,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kariotika, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kariotika, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€120,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€145,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Particles, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Particles, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€120,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kariotika, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€160,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Particles, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Particles, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€260,000
5 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Laughing, Greece
5 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The duplex is situated on the fifth floor a…
€275,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Figs, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Figs, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The duplex is situated on the fourth floor a…
€275,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Figs, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Figs, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
€170,000

