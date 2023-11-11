Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Loutraki, Greece

12 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€250,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€235,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€110,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€118,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€150,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€185,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€85,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€120,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€260,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€635,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€232,000
