Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

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Apartments in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

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Kiato
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5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Laliotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
For sale 50 sq.m. Apartment in Kiato, Corinthia, in an excellent location just 460 meters fr…
$65,282
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Kiato, Greece
Apartment
Kiato, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The apartm…
$116,560
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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2 bedroom apartment in Kiato, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kiato, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Municipal Unit of Sikyona

2 BHK

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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