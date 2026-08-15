Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Korinthia: Korinthia - Kentro 50 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
$89,733
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Korinthia: Korinthia - Kentro 180 Sq.m., 5 Bedro…
$419,532
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go