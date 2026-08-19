Apartments for sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Portocheli, Greece
Apartment
Portocheli, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The apartment is locate…
$290,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
$826,506
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Properties features in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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