Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

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Apartments in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

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Vrachati
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3 properties total found
Apartment in Vrachati, Greece
Apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale of 75 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is located …
$201,799
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Vrachati, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Vrachati a village near Corinth, apartment of 70 sq.m. 2nd floor airy and bright in very goo…
$139,844
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2 bedroom apartment in Vrachati, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

with Sea view
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