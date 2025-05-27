Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Cottages for sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
11
Municipality of Saronikos
50
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
28
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
24
30 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. Basement consists of 4 storerooms. Groun…
$706,818
Close
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$626,246
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 445 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$1,05M
Close
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The detached house is located in Ipokratios Politia behind mountain of Parnitha Since there …
$944,685
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Glyfada South Near the Center of the Municipality Maisonette 130 Newly Built Luxury Construc…
$969,024
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 155sq.m. built to …
$1,31M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 155sq.m. built to …
$1,03M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$2,38M
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Voula South Nea Kalymnos Area, Under Construction Maisonette 215 SQ.m. 3 LEVLS (Basement-Gro…
$1,41M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$605,371
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area: under construction maisonette 184 sq.m. 3rd-4th flo…
$1,52M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms. …
$605,371
Close
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 717 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 717 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$986,671
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 128sq.m. built to …
$1,03M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,61M
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,15M
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,41M
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Agios Stefanos north of Athens Muson Hill area: 400m single-family house ². of excellent con…
$923,423
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
Kato Elliniko south of Athens, maisonette 305 sq.m. of ultra-luxurious construction in a spe…
$2,85M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consist…
$699,308
Close
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$726,407
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$782,807
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- East Attica: Voula - 390 Sq.m., 7 Bedrooms, 6 Bathroo…
$1,25M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 374 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, on…
$1,93M
Close
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$2,62M
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
Price on request
Close
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 800 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$435,605
Close
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will …
$1,04M
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,15M
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$558,775
Close
