  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
11
Municipality of Saronikos
50
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
28
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
24
115 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. Basement consists of 4 storerooms. Groun…
$706,818
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, liv…
$1,30M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,00M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, on…
$2,62M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$495,778
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$281,811
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$521,872
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$245,280
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Palatia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$605,371
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$232,755
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$1,31M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$375,748
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$386,185
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,36M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kamari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kamari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$260,936
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 445 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$1,05M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$386,185
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 505 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$626,246
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The detached house is located in Ipokratios Politia behind mountain of Parnitha Since there …
$944,685
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$386,185
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$1,15M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$688,871
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living…
$521,872
1 room Cottage in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the moun…
$279,387
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$521,872
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$1,02M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$574,059
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$2,38M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 4-storey detached house of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor…
$1,57M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$396,622
