Cottages for sale in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$125,249
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Athens West: Peristeri - Lofos Axiomatikon 412 S…
$512,220
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,36M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens West: Peristeri - 60 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, Gro…
$152,839
